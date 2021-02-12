Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. 275,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,667,111. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

