Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,148. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

