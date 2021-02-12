Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Up 788.5% in January

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 788.5% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.97 on Friday. Gores Holdings V has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRSV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Company Profile

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.