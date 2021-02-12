Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.24. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 394,315 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

