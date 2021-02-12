Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 564.5% from the January 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,113.0 days.

GRNNF remained flat at $$25.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

GRNNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

