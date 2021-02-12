Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 21.5%

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) shares were down 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 970,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 245,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$76.34 million and a PE ratio of -32.98.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.