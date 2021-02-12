Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.08.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

