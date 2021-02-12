Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 371.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,343. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

