Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

SUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. 3,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,209. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

