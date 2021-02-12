Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.15. 85,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

