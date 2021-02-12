Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Down 5.6%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02. 6,144,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,148,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,067,505 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

