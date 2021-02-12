Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $897.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

