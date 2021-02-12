Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.65. 1,608,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 974,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $923.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

