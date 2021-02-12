Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Update

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPDB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 80,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Green PolkaDot Box has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Green PolkaDot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

