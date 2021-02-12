GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GP stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,005. The firm has a market cap of $630.79 million and a PE ratio of -235.98. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GP. Maxim Group boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

