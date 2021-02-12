Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 68,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,252. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

