GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 79,495 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,495 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 529,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,383,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 943,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 310,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CCO opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.76.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

