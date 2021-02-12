GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 41,043 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of KRUS opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

