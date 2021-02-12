GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Star Group worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGU opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.36. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

