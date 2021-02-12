GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 44.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $88.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

