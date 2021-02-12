GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $888,000 Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.87, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $904,407.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

