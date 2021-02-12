GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $895,000 Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

