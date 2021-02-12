GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 767,441 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in nVent Electric by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 371,964 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 342,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NVT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.