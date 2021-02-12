GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 135,482 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

