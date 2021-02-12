GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

