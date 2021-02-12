GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $822,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

AMG opened at $145.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

