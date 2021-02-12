GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,127 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Zumiez by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zumiez by 109.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40. Insiders sold a total of 396,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,029 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

