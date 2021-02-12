GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau Sells 20,000 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 72,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,052. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $186.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 93.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GSI Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

