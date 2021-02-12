GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.15. GSTechnologies shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 60,458,917 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05. The company has a market cap of £33.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

In related news, insider Maurice James Malcolm Groat purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

