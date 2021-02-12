GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the January 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGTTF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,613,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. GTEC has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

