GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.62. GTT Communications shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 684,486 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

