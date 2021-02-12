Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $181.07 and last traded at $179.10. 1,293,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,119,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,778 shares of company stock valued at $155,391,084. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

