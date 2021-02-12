Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $730.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 5,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

