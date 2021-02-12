Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.08 ($23.63).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €20.45 ($24.06) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of €23.10 ($27.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

