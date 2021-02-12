Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strong online sales amid the pandemic, as well as solid Innerwear business. This was reflected in fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales grew year over year. Certainly, Hanesbrands is poised to benefit from its Full Potential plan, which is focused on global growth of the Champion brand, driving Innerwear unit’s growth, creating e-commerce brilliance and streamlining the global portfolio. However, costs related to this program, together with COVID-19 costs and adverse manufacturing variances, weighed on the operating margin in the quarter, with earnings declining year over year. Additionally, weakness in sports and college licensing businesses is a worry for the Activewear unit.”

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 52,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.