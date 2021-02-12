Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.30 ($82.71).

HLAG stock opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

