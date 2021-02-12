Harborview Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $133.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

