Harborview Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.12 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

