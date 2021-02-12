Harborview Advisors LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 9.5% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 745,226 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.61 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.