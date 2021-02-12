Harborview Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

