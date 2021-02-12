Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Harborview Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.