Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.85.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

