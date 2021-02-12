Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,499 shares of company stock valued at $18,583,916. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.