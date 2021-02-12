Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Head to Head Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

79.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 91.20 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -8.15 Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 1,133.27 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -12.49

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.66%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $58.71, indicating a potential downside of 18.42%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -434.74% -68.32% -29.45% Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44%

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.