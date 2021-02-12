Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.30

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,075,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.