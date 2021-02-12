Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.25. Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,722,155 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Get Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.