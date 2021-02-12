Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Ossiam grew its position in Hasbro by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hasbro by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

