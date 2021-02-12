Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $25.02. Haynes International shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 127,119 shares trading hands.

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 39.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

