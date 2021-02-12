HC Wainwright Boosts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $79.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

TGTX opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

