HC Wainwright Increases Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Marathon Patent Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

